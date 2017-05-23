Onemana Drive slip remedial work update

|
The latest storm remedial work around a slip at Onemana has seen loose material and vegetation removed and no further visible damage following more recent rain.
"We now have a geostabilisation quotation and expect work to start on site by mid-June and completed by mid-July, once all of the required materials have been received from overseas," says Bruce Hinson our Infrastructure Manager.
We are still working on a solution for the construction of the new storm water drain in the area.
"We also want to thank the community for their on-going patience during this time," says Mr Hinson.
