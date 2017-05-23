Presbyterian Support (Enliven) trusted by NZ'ers

Tuesday, 23 May, 2017 - 10:36

Presbyterian Support (Enliven) has been named New Zealand’s Most Trusted Aged Care and Retirement Villages Brand.

The accolade comes from the independent, commissioned 2017 Reader’s Digest Most Trusted Brand Survey.

Respondents highlighted Presbyterian Support (Enliven) for its not-for-profit values, genuine care, honesty, high quality aged care and retirement services and support.

National spokesperson Gillian Bremner says the win is recognition that the organisation’s values and not-for-profit philosophy drives service delivery.

"We’re about people first and foremost. We design, develop and operate quality care homes, retirement villages and home and community support services; with care at the heart of all we do."

"We focus on creating communities where older people have companionship, variety, fun, a sense of belonging, meaningful activity and purpose in their lives."

Presbyterian Support’s National Council Chair Maitland Manning, says the recognition was credit to the dedicated, passionate and caring staff.

"Trust is absolutely crucial in aged care," says Mr Manning.

"The support Enliven staff provide to older people is outstanding. It’s not just knowing and understanding health requirements, it’s truly knowing and understanding the residents and clients, and developing strong relationships with them and those closest to them."

Ms Bremner says Presbyterian Support’s long history of providing support for communities also contributes to the high level of trust.

"Presbyterian Support has been supporting people and communities nationwide for more than 130 years."

"Trust is not something that we’d ever take for granted, and an award like this certainly means that as an organisation, we are providing services to a consistently high standard."

Presbyterian Support (Enliven) services include a range of positive ageing and disability support services across New Zealand, including in-home support, retirement villages, rest homes, hospital and dementia care, as well as short-term respite, health recovery care and day programmes.