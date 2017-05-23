Dealing with nuisance behaviour in Alexandra

Tuesday, 23 May, 2017 - 10:41

Police have been made aware of an elderly Alexandra woman who has had people causing a nuisance by knocking on her doors and windows at night.

Thankfully this is not a common thing in our communities, but anything of this nature, especially to our elderly residents, is upsetting and of concern to Police.

We were contacted by this lady and have spoken with her and her family.

We’ve given them advice on ways to help deter callers, and to help her ensure she is safe, and feels safe, in her home.

For more information on how to do this please check our safety advice online.

Anyone who has any information about this type of behaviour is encouraged to contact their local police or the Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555 111.

- Senior Sergeant Ian Kerrisk