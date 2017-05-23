St John named NZ's most trusted charity

Tuesday, 23 May, 2017 - 11:03

In a ringing endorsement from Kiwis, St John has once again been voted Most Trusted Charity in the Reader’s Digest Most Trusted Brands Survey 2017.

St John Chief Executive Peter Bradley says the organisation is both proud and humbled to receive such recognition for a fourth year in a row.

"Trust is incredibly important to St John and we never take it for granted. This award says that not only does the New Zealand public value how we care for them but they also trust St John to use public donations carefully," says Mr Bradley.

The Most Trusted Brands is an annual independent survey commissioned by Reader’s Digest and carried out by Roy Morgan Research who polled a representative sample of 1,400 New Zealanders.

With a workforce made up of both volunteers and paid staff, St John cares for communities. St John ambulance officers are at the frontline of emergency services, providing emergency care to 97% of New Zealand’s geographic locations. Our ambulance officers treat and transport more than 435,000 patients a year while our 111 emergency call handlers take more than 482,000 calls a year.

The public’s generosity and donations allows St John to deliver important community programmes such as ASB St John in Schools, Caring Callers, Friends of the Emergency Department, Health Shuttles, and St John Youth.