Incorrect version of Arms Code published

|
[ login or create an account ]
The Arms Code was last published in hard copy form in 2013 and is currently being updated.
Unfortunately an incorrect version of a revised Code was published on the Police website recently.
This version contained a number of errors and has subsequently been removed from the website.
Police apologises for any confusion or concern this may have caused among gun owners.
The Code will be reviewed in consultation with the Firearms Community Advisory Forum before being re-issued.
A hard copy version is planned for publication in mid-2017.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.