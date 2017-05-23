Incorrect version of Arms Code published

Tuesday, 23 May, 2017 - 11:06

The Arms Code was last published in hard copy form in 2013 and is currently being updated.

Unfortunately an incorrect version of a revised Code was published on the Police website recently.

This version contained a number of errors and has subsequently been removed from the website.

Police apologises for any confusion or concern this may have caused among gun owners.

The Code will be reviewed in consultation with the Firearms Community Advisory Forum before being re-issued.

A hard copy version is planned for publication in mid-2017.