Israeli tourist rescued from the bush

Tuesday, 23 May, 2017 - 11:30

An Israeli tourist has been rescued from the bush south west of Raglan.

She called for help after 5pm yesterday when she got lost the Mt Karioi Track.

It was fine but cold at the time.

Police kept in contact with the lone tramper to check on her condition and location over the next 10 hours.

Search and rescue teams were deployed and the visitor was found fit and well this morning just after 3.30am.

After finding her, the teams stayed with her and she was taken out of the bush by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter from Hamilton after 9am.

Police would like to thank the volunteer search parties and the helicopter crew for their commitment to finding this tourist and keeping her safe.

- Senior Sergeant Greg Foster