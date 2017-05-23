Kopeopeo sites take shape

Tuesday, 23 May, 2017 - 13:15

The large fences and dust cloth on the corner of SH30 and Kope Drain Road outside WhakatÄne marks the start of construction of Containment Site 1 (CS1) for the Kopeopeo Canal Remediation Project.

The Project Manager, Brendon Love, said that April and May had been a busy months working with the contractors, EnviroWaste Ltd, to get the site ready.

"The last couple of months have been important for many of us close to the Project as the changes at CS1 [Containment Site 1] are the most significant physical works to date. We lost a bit of time during the recent big weather events and it has taken a while for ground-conditions to be dry enough to get machinery on site. But we are still on target to start dredging by late July," Mr Love said.

Work in and around Containment Site 1 will mean there are also speed restrictions in place along SH30 so that heavy traffic can enter and leave Kope Drain Road safely.

"For the coming couple of months, there will be speed restrictions in place for a short section of SH30 around the site. It may be a little disruptive for road users, but we appreciate everyone’s patience so that we can keep local and site traffic safe," Mr Love said.

The Project Manager also reiterated that none of the works on the site currently involve contaminated material.

"We know that there are some significant concerns in the community about dust generated during the Project. The current works on the Containment Site are normal earthworks and we will be working hard to keep any dust to an absolute minimum, using water tankers on site and dust cloth. The dust monitoring that has been set up on-site since March will monitor compliance with consent conditions during this phase of work.

"During the dredging works later in the year, a cutter-section dredge will suck up sediment from the Kopeopeo Canal and transport it through a pipeline directly to the fully-lined containment site where it is treated prior to being pumped into special geotextile tubes (Geotubes). The sediment will be de-watered and safely stored within the bags for bioremediation at a later date.

"This methodology was pursued in order to mitigate community concerns with spillage from trucks and dust generation as at no point in the transfer process is dry sediment exposed’" Mr Love said.

The $15.5 million project, funded by the Ministry for the Environment’s Contaminated Sites Remediation Fund (CSRF) and Bay of Plenty Regional Council, will see up to 40,000m3 of contaminated sediment taken from the Canal and safely stored in two separate containment sites.

The Project Team are also working towards an open day before dredging works start so the public can see the containment site controls, monitoring, and treatment process first hand.

"The trial site open day that we ran in 2015 was a huge success as it allowed the community to see for themselves what the final Project would look like, albeit in a smaller form. We would like to do the same again in the next few months before we start dredging, so that people can see the set up and what the site looks like to scale," Mr Love said.

More information is available on the website www.boprc.govt.nz/kopeopeo