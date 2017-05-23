Serious crash on Saddle Hill, Dunedin

Tuesday, 23 May, 2017 - 12:51

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Saddle Hill Road, Dunedin.

The crash happened shortly after 11.30am and involved a car and a truck.

Details of injuries are not available at this time.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

There is a diversion in place for northbound traffic between Mosgiel and Fairfield Road.