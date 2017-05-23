Serious crash on Saddle Hill, Dunedin

|
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Saddle Hill Road, Dunedin.
The crash happened shortly after 11.30am and involved a car and a truck.
Details of injuries are not available at this time.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.
There is a diversion in place for northbound traffic between Mosgiel and Fairfield Road.
