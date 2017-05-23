Fatal crash in Dunedin

Tuesday, 23 May, 2017 - 14:02

Police can now confirm one person has died following a crash in Dunedin this morning.

The crash was on State Highway 1, the Dunedin Southern motorway, between the Saddle Hill Road off ramp and the Old Brighton Road on ramp.

(The crash was not on Saddle Hill Road as earlier reported).

The crash happened shortly after 11.30am and involved a car and a truck.

The northbound lane of the motorway is closed and the Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

There is a diversion in place for northbound traffic between Mosgiel and Fairfield Road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.