Wellington welcomes Fieldays in its 49th year

Tuesday, 23 May, 2017 - 14:59

With the countdown to the 49th Agricultural Fieldays at Mystery Creek fast approaching, Federated Farmer’s is proud to host Fieldays comes to Wellington, a celebration of what Fieldays means for Kiwis and how it contributes to and influences both the agricultural and wider New Zealand community.

Fieldays contributes hundreds of millions of dollars to the economy each June from its site at Mystery Creek in the Waikato, with more than 1000 exhibitors and 130,000 visitors.

It is the largest argi-business expo in the southern hemisphere with a site over 114 hectares.

In recognition of the events 49 years, this year Federated Farmers and New Zealand National Fieldays Society are holding a cocktail function this evening, Fieldays comes to Wellington, for Wellingtonians working with the primary sector.

The concept of Fieldays comes to Wellington derives from the origins of Fieldays, in which Nuffield Scholar John Kneebone wrote to the Waikato times to "promote the idea of a Town and Country show for farmers".

In a time where New Zealand farming and farmers are coming under scrutiny, Fieldays promotes a positive collaboration between townies and their rural neighbours.

"Our little function is about trying to give some of the movers and shakers around Wellington an idea of just how important Fieldays is to the entire country," Federated Farmers national president Dr William Rolleston says.

"We love being part of this very significant event and look forward to being able to build up to next year’s 50th celebration."

Speakers at the Wellington event include the Hon. David Bennett, the Minister for Food Safety and MP for Hamilton East, the CEO of Fieldays, Peter Nation, and Vodafone NZ director of wholesale, Steve Rieger.

Did You Know …

- Last year was Fieldays second highest ever gate numbers with 130,674 visitors

- The economic impact of Fieldays is more than $430 million

- Last year 1010 companies exhibited across 1462 sites

- Over $1 million in cash is withdrawn on the Fieldays site over the four day show

Fieldays runs from June 14 -17, at Mystery Creek, Waikato. Learn more here: www.fieldays.co.nz.