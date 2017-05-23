Police attending 2017 Auckland Careers Expo

Tuesday, 23 May, 2017 - 15:26

NZ Police will be at the Auckland Careers Expo 2017 this week, and invite anyone who has an interest in joining to come along and talk to our staff to find out more about the job.

Admission to the Careers Expo is free, and it runs from 25 May to 27 May at the ASB Showgrounds in Greenlane.

Auckland City District Commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus will also be attending the event, along with various staff from the district.

"Participation at such events provides an invaluable opportunity for us to meet and talk with interested candidates.

Our staff will be available to answer questions, as well as share their experiences of what it’s like to work for NZ Police," says Superintendent Malthus.

"While being a Police Officer isn’t always the easiest of jobs, it’s an incredibly rewarding line of work," says Superintendent Malthus.

"To be able to be part of an organisation that works every day to make our community a safer place to live in, is a huge privilege."

NZ Police are looking to recruit people who are compassionate and empathetic, and who want to make a positive difference in their community.

We are delighted with the strong response we have had to the ‘Do you care enough to be a cop’ recruitment campaign.

"Gender and ethnic diversity are an important priority for NZ Police, and we are committed to improving our numbers over the next four years so we can better represent the communities we serve," says Superintendent Malthus.

