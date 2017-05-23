New bike track for Waiwhetu community

Tuesday, 23 May, 2017 - 15:29

Two years of planning and fundraising have gone into the creation of a new bike track to be opened at Our Lady of the Rosary School on Thursday 25 May.

The 300m track is part of a ‘Bikes in Schools’ project, to enable all 240 pupils of the school to ride a bike regularly to and from or at school.

"This track has opened up new opportunities for our children to learn how to ride a bike and has increased their confidence and skills in many other areas" says Principal Karolina Surynt-Tapiki.

Fundraising by the Friends of Our School group, assisted by a grant from the NZ Transport Agency through the Bike On New Zealand Charitable Trust, raised $22,000 for the track. The Agency’s support is part of a wider investment in cycling projects in the Hutt Valley through the Urban Cycleways Programme.

Neighbours and the surrounding community also enjoy the track, using it after school hours for running laps or cycling, and a local child care centre has already used it for a triathlon.

Greater Wellington’s Pedal Ready programme, Hutt City Council’s school travel planner, the local Police school community officer, and local not-for-profit organisation Biketec will continue to support the school with bike training, and fixup sessions to ensure safety.

Future plans include purchasing a fleet of bikes and a storage facility. In the meantime, Biketec has loaned 20 bikes to the school.

"We are so fortunate to have a community bike track here at Our Lady of the Rosary School" says Karolina. "It is fantastic!"