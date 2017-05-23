Waikato Police seeking Thomas Coffin

Tuesday, 23 May, 2017 - 16:20

Waikato Police are looking to locate Thomas Coffin who has multiple warrants to arrest and is believed to be in the wider Waikato and King Country areas.

Coffin has contacts in the Te Kuiti, Taumarunui, Taneatua, and coastal King Country locations and it is possible he is travelling between these places.

When last seen Coffin was driving a stolen red 2000 Subaru Sedan as pictured.

The registration was BKG498.

Coffin is dangerous and possibly carrying a firearm, for that reason Police ask that anyone who sees him doesn’t approach him, but calls 111 immediately.

Coffin is a member of the King Country Mongrel Mob and may be wearing a patch.

Sometimes he uses the name Tom Bell.

He also now has an additional tattoo to the one pictured, on the right side of his face, featuring a bulldog and the words ‘Mongrel Mob King Country’.

If anyone thinks they may have seen Coffin or has information about his whereabouts, we ask that they contact Te Awamutu Police on 07 872 0100.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Detective Constable Jimmie Walker: