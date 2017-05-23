Council and developers make progress on transport projects

Tuesday, 23 May, 2017 - 16:23

Christchurch City Council, Ôtâkaro Ltd and the Central City Business Group have made good progress on addressing the impact of transport projects in the Central City.

Parties have met frequently over the past few months to discuss improving access and parking in the Central City. The parties have agreed to set up a Central City liaison group, which includes Central City business and property owners as well as members of the wider community. This would enable the group to have visibility of the An Accessible City programme and ensure a range of opinions are heard.

Manager Transport Operations Aaron Haymes says, "The Council has listened closely to the business community, who bring a ‘business lens’ to the discussion about the delivery of transport projects.

"We have built a good working relationship and have a shared objective of Central City revitalisation, which includes creating a sustainable, compact, people and cycle-friendly core.

"The Council has reviewed elements of the St Asaph Street work that were not working for businesses and their customers. These include on-street parking and build-outs. The Council is confident it can make the necessary changes to this scheme design while maintaining the objectives of a safe, compact, accessible and sustainable city. We will take these learnings through to future designs," says Mr Haymes.

The Council’s Chief Executive Karleen Edwards says, "It is extremely heartening to hear of the progress that has been made to work with Central City business and property owners on their specific issues.

"It is important for the Council to be open and flexible enough to make changes when necessary and we look forward to a productive working relationship with the Central City liaison group."

Property investors Craig Newbury and Steve Collins representing the Central City Business Group say, "We are very encouraged the Council has taken seriously the concerns of business owners in the CBD, as access and parking for all forms of transport are critical to the ongoing commercial success of our city."

The Council has set up an Accessible City Programme Office in Civic Offices. The aim is to have dedicated staff to focus on a cross-agency, coordinated approach to transport projects in the Central City.