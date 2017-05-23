UCOL’s China collaboration progresses

Tuesday, 23 May, 2017 - 16:53

UCOL and Chengdu Polytechnic, a leading public polytechnic located in the fastest growing region of China, have taken internationalisation of education to a new level, by signing a China New Zealand Education Industry Collaboration Project (CNZEICP).

The Collaboration looks at how both institutions can blend together different educational pedagogies and cultures to create innovative ideas that benefits New Zealand and Chinese business

UCOL Chief Executive Leeza Boyce addressed the ceremony attended by the President of Chengdu Polytechnic, Senior Representative from the Chinese Ministry of Education and the Deputy Consul from the New Zealand Consultant in Chengdu. "By combining the best of what New Zealand and China have to offer, we provide our students with a platform to learn from two of the strongest vocational institutions in China and New Zealand."

Mrs Boyce went on to say "access to education is an enabler. It equips students with the skill-set for critical thinking and allows us to strive for continuous improvement, to improve lives and create a better future for the next generation." The CNZEICP allows students to gain valuable insights into what employers want from graduates by providing students with an opportunity to experience placements.

Internationalisation is a priority and allows UCOL’s students to gain a better appreciation of different cultures, and along with that opportunities of working in different countries. According to Dr Arthur Chin, UCOL’s Executive Director for Business Development, the CNZEICP has the support of both the New Zealand and Chinese education counsellors. "This agreement showcases UCOL’s quality curriculum and connections to the industry, and allows us to put forward the best of New Zealand’s vocational experience".

Professor He Ji-Min, President of Chengdu Polytechnic, will be leading a delegation of Chengdu Polytechnic leaders who will be visiting UCOL in June.