Witnesses sought after fatal crash in Dunedin

Tuesday, 23 May, 2017 - 17:15

Police are seeking any witnesses to the fatal crash in Dunedin this morning at about 11.30am.

It occurred on SH1 in the northbound lane of the Southern motorway between the Mosgiel on-ramp and the Fairfield off-ramp.

Anyone who was travelling in the southbound lane who may have seen something, can phone Dunedin Police on (03) 4714800

The crash involved a car and a truck where one person died at the scene.

The northbound lane of the motorway is still closed while the Serious Crash Unit investigates.

There is a diversion in place for northbound traffic between Mosgiel and Fairfield Road.