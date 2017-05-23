Water works underway

Tuesday, 23 May, 2017 - 18:31

New water mains are about to be laid under two roads in Hastings, with the latest drilling techniques used to keep disruption to the minimum possible.

Retailers along Heretaunga St, between the Stortfod Lodge roundabout and Nelson Street have all been individually advised and added to an email data base so they can be kept up-to-date with progress.

The Heretunga Street project includes a new trunk water main, a renewal of an existing local water main and a sewer renewal in Gallian St.

The second project is on Te Mata Rd in Havelock North, from Karanema Dr to Durham Dr and Saint Hill Lane. Residents along the road have been advised and a public meeting held at which they could ask questions about the work.

The Te Mata Rd project includes a new trunk water main and the laying of a new trunk sewer main at the same time, which means an embargo on building homes in the area south of Te Mata Rd can be lifted.

Both projects are in the Hastings District Council Long Term Plan (2015 to 2025). The Te Mata Rd project is all new infrastructure, while in Heretaunga St the new water main replaces a 70-year-old model.

The pipe will be installed using the latest underground drilling technique, which means the road does not have to be cut open along the full length, said Hastings District Council assets group manager Craig Thew.

"In Heretaunga St the pipes are going in under the car parks and footpath on the north side. Using this technique our contractors will dig ‘pits’ about every 400-500 metres, from where the massive drill bits can be inserted to drill along under the surface.

"It is a much cleaner, less disruptive way to lay pipes and it means there is not nearly as much road surface repairing to be done after it is all over."

In Havelock North the pipes will be laid under the centre of the road. The same drilling technique will be used wherever possible, however it is not suitable for steeper areas or around corners. The contractors have committed to restricted works during school start and finish times.

The physical work on both projects is due to start in about mid-June after contractors Monadelphous were awarded the contract last month. Weather permitting, both are expected to be finished by the end of November.

Those specifically affected including businesses, transport companies, emergency services, schools and residential care homes have been given the option of joining email groups set up for both projects, with the general public kept up-to-date via Council’s social media platforms (Facebook and Neighbourly) and traditional media outlets.

Both projects have manned site offices where the public can go for information, at 1108 Heretaunga St West, Hastings, and 2 Martin Pl, Havelock North. A 24 hour phone service is also being manned by the contracting company; phone 0800 888 032.