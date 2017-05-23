Have your say on Wharf Street east

Tuesday, 23 May, 2017 - 22:04

Tauranga City Council is encouraging the community to have its say on the long-term future design of Wharf Street east.

Council has identified Durham Street, Durham Lane, Elizabeth Street east, The Strand Extension (southern end), Wharf Street east and Aspen Reserve as key city centre streets and open spaces in the heart of the city that will be revitalised during the next three years.

The community is encouraged to share their thoughts (and free refreshments) with Elected Members and Council staff on Thursday 25 May 2017 between 11am to 1pm, outside Bikaji Plaza restaurant on Wharf Street.

The community feedback will help Council to design these areas. If people cannot make it on Thursday, they can email their feedback to haveyoursay@tauranga.govt.nz.

City Transformation General Manager Jaine Lovell-Gadd said Wharf Street east has been trialled as a shared space with more opportunities for outdoor dining, and the streetscape project is an opportunity to consider its long-term future.

"We would like to develop the waterfront end of Wharf Street as a shared space to attract more people and provide greater prominence to dining and other outdoor activities. We could potentially re-connect Wharf Street to a new town wharf," Mrs Lovell-Gadd said.

Image: Artist’s impression of what Wharf Street east could look like.