Pensioner housing stock transfer

Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 - 09:34

Horowhenua District Council selected a preferred stock transfer partner for its pensioner housing portfolio at a Council meeting on Tuesday the 23rd of May 2017.

The Council is excited by the prospects of partnering with the preferred provider that will deliver sustainable pensioner housing solutions to the community long term.

Council and the preferred provider are currently working through commercial terms including all required due diligence works.

This is expected to be concluded over an 8-week period at which time the preferred provider will be announced publicly to residents and community.

Council wishes to reassure residents and the wider community, the portfolio will be retained for pensioner housing delivery, provided with an enhanced level of social wrap around and pastoral services.

Council believe the preferred provider will offer a number of wider benefits to existing residents, community and the wider District in ensuring the long term sustainable delivery of pensioner and community housing.

No further comment will be made by Council on the preferred provider or commercial terms of the stock transfer, until such time the transfer is unconditional between the parties.