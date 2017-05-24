Ahmadiyya Muslim Community NZ condemns Manchester terror attack

Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 - 09:58

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community New Zealand condemns the barbaric and senseless terror attack and the loss of innocent lives at the Ariana Grande Manchester concert.

Our Community wishes to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families who have suffered the loss of lives and also those who have been injured in this deplorable attack.

The National President of the community, Mr Bashir Khan said "We assert that all forms of terrorism and extremism are completely against the true teachings of Islam. The Holy Quran has said that to kill even one innocent person is akin to killing all of mankind."

"It is unbearable to see the lives of so many young people lost senselessly from this cowardly and barbaric attack and we hope and pray that the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice swiftly" said Mr. Khan.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is a dynamic, fast-growing international revival movement within Islam. Founded in 1889 by Hadhrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad (1835-1908) in Punjab, India, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community spans over 209 countries with membership exceeding tens of millions. Its motto of ‘Love for all and hatred for none’ is evidenced through the peaceful actions of its millions of followers. The current worldwide spiritual leader of the community, the Khalifa (Caliph) resides in London. The New Zealand branch of this community was established in 1987 and has just over 600 members. It is a registered charitable organisation and endeavors to be an active and integrated community within New Zealand society.