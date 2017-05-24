Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 - 10:27

Kathryn Hurr is making the world a better place one tree at a time and you’re invited to join her for an Arbor Day planting at Spicer Botanical Park in Porirua on Saturday 3 June.

Porirua Mayor Mike Tana will be there and is encouraging people to bring a spade and help out.

"We’re looking for lots of helping hands to bed in about 70 trees to add to the diversity and colour of this popular forest area," says Mayor Mike Tana. "This is a great initiative of Kathryn’s and we’re thrilled to be working with her."

"We are all kaitiaki of the environment and this gives us a chance to show that."

Spicer Botanical Park is an arboretum of exotic trees planted in species groups, such as Asian, American and Australian. "It’s a bit of a hidden gem," says Mayor Tana.

Many of the new trees to be planted have been chosen for the autumn colour they will add to the forest.

The planting starts at 11am and is expected to take a couple of hours.

Kathryn is a Titahi Bay resident and works at the Ministry of Primary Industries managing the team responsible for New Zealand’s nursery stock and seed import health standards.

She’s always dreamed of buying some land and filling it with trees but rather than wait for that day has decided to team up with Porirua City to plant public land.

"My dad always said we should leave the world a better place and trees are my thing. Trees are so useful, not just for people but for all the birds and biota that live in them, and for the climate. In 20 years’ time I want to be able to see some big trees that I had a hand in planting."

Kathryn is full of praise for the City Horticulture Team that has tidied up and prepared the forest ready for the Arbor Day planting.

Come and join in the fun. You’ll find Spicer Botanical Park by the gates to Broken Hill landfill on Broken Hill Road in Elsdon.

Arbor Day (officially celebrated on 5 June) is a day where people are encouraged to plant and care for trees. It originated in the United States but is now celebrated around the world.

What: Arbor Day Planting

Where: Porirua’s Spicer Botanical Forest, Broken Hill Road, Elsdon

When: Saturday, 3 June, 11am

What you’ll need: A spade, sturdy shoes and gloves