NPDC lends expert staff to join the fight against Myrtle Rust

Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 - 10:29

Horticulture staff from New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) have joined forces with the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) to hunt out myrtle rust in Taranaki.

Manager Parks and Open Spaces Stuart Robertson says NPDC is happy to support MPI to try to contain the menacing fungus. "We have a team of expert arborist who have years of experiencing looking after native trees.

These skills will be invaluable supporting MPI to identify and combat myrtle rust," he says."One of the first steps in managing an invasive species is to identify the scale of the problem and we have the people-power to help with that," he says.

"Myrtle rust has the potential to badly affect some of our iconic vegetation. Everyone can do their bit by keeping an eye on the plants in their gardens and in public areas and if they spot something that could be myrtle rust, don’t touch the plant - just take a photo and contact MPI.

"The NPDC team has received training from MPI on detecting myrtle rust in sites throughout the region, which so far has 10 sites where the fungal disease has been confirmed.The fungus attacks various species of plants in myrtle family, such as pÅhutukawa, mÄnuka, rÄtÄ, kÄnuka, swamp maire and ramarama.

Commercially-grown species such as eucalyptus, feijoa and guava are also susceptible. Myrtle rust spores are microscopic and can easily spread across large distances by wind, or via insects, birds, people, or machinery.

If you think you’ve seen myrtle rust:

1. Don’t touch the infection - this will spread the disease.

2. Take a photo if you can, without touching any plant material.

3. Mark the site with a ribbon or similar; ensure you can describe your whereabouts.

4. Phone the MPI hotline 0800 80 99 66 immediately.