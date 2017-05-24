Rubbish to get the smart bin treatment in Okato

Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 - 10:48

As part of delivering a more cost-effective and high-quality service, New Plymouth District Council is about to bring the ‘smart rubbish bin’ treatment to Okato.

Two solar-powered Big Belly bins will be installed in the town next week following successful trials of the bins at Kawaroa Park and Pig-Out Point in New Plymouth.

"We’ve had really good results from the New Plymouth sites, for both cost-saving and reducing the amount of litter on the ground," says Manager Parks and Open Spaces Stuart Robertson." It’ll be great to bring those same results to Okato."

The bins compress rubbish and send an alert to the Council when they are ready to be emptied.Before the Big Belly bins were installed at Kawaroa and Pig-Out Point the Council would empty rubbish bins at these sites once a day at this time of year.

Now, a collection crew is sent only every second day, "and even then the bins aren’t full thanks to the rubbish being compacted", says Mr Robertson.The two new bins will replace the nine existing rubbish bins in central Okato, yet will have greater overall capacity.

They will be installed in the centre of town next to the noticeboard and at the playground.In addition, a public seat in the town centre will be replaced with one made from the same recycled plastic material used in the planks that comprise the boardwalk in front of Waitara’s Marine Park.