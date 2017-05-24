Police warn motorists near Whakamaru to expect delays

Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 - 10:56

State Highway 30/Ongaroto Road is currently closed between State Highway One and Whakamaru as Police respond to a firearms incident.

There is also restricted travel on State Highway One.

Traffic control and diversions are in place, we thank motorists in advance for their patience.

Police ask that people travelling in this area do not pick up any hitchhikers as we are working to locate a wanted man who is dangerous and may try to seek transportation away from the area.

Further information will be provided when it is available.