Police warn motorists near Whakamaru to expect delays

|
[ login or create an account ]
State Highway 30/Ongaroto Road is currently closed between State Highway One and Whakamaru as Police respond to a firearms incident.
There is also restricted travel on State Highway One.
Traffic control and diversions are in place, we thank motorists in advance for their patience.
Police ask that people travelling in this area do not pick up any hitchhikers as we are working to locate a wanted man who is dangerous and may try to seek transportation away from the area.
Further information will be provided when it is available.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.