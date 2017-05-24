Staff taking part in oil spill exercise at Sulphur Point tomorrow

Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 - 11:14

Up to 40 staff from various agencies will be taking part in a marine oil spill exercise at Sulphur Point tomorrow (Thursday 25 May). Organised by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council the exercise will help maintain and build oil spill response capability amongst first responders at New Zealand’s largest port.

More than half of those taking part in the exercise will be Bay of Plenty Regional Council staff, with others participants representing local iwi, the Department of Conservation, Maritime NZ and Waikato Regional Council.

The exercise will be held between 9am - 4pm from the Tauranga Yacht and Powerboat Club at Sulphur Point. Details are not being released ahead of then so as to allow participants to react to unknown events but the exercise will involve a significant theoretical oil spill in the bay.

Media are very welcome to attend but should first liaise with Jessica Somerville for safety reasons.