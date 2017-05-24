Update on Whakamaru firearms incident

Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 - 11:46

Bay of Plenty Police are currently dealing with an ongoing firearms incident in the wider Whakamaru, Mangakino and Kinleith areas.

Around 9am this morning a man was involved in a petrol drive-off using a stolen vehicle at a service station in Tokoroa.

Police responded to this and soon located the vehicle being driven south on State Highway 1.

A pursuit was initiated and moved into nearby forestry roads before the driver, who is armed, abandoned his vehicle and ran into the bush.

AOS, dog units and the Eagle helicopter have been deployed to the area in an effort to ensure members of the public are kept safe as we work to locate this dangerous man.

People in these areas should exercise caution and ring Police immediately if they see anything of concern or can provide information.

Police want to reinforce that people travelling in this area should not pick up any hitchhikers as he may be looking to get transportation away from the area.

We thank motorists for their patience if they face delays on the roads.

Further information will be provided when it is available.