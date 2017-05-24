Search for missing Swedish national concluded

Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 - 12:00

The search for missing Swedish Hunter Hans Christian Tornmarck has concluded.

Mr Tornmarck went hunting by himself on Friday 12 May, 2017 and was due out of the bush on Wednesday 17 May, 2017.

The 27-year-old has not been seen since.

He was understood to be in the Karangarua Valley, near Fox Glacier, where his sleeping bag and tent were located on Saturday 20 May, 2017.

There have been no further sightings or items of interest found since.

West Coast Area Commander, Inspector Mel Aitken says search teams have left the area until further leads come to light.

"Search and rescue teams have worked tirelessly over the past week, unfortunately not reaching the outcome we all hoped for.

"I have been impressed with the work ethic of my staff, the selflessness of volunteers and the attitudes of all involved in this operation.

"Extensive efforts have been put into searching what is an extreme, raw and unforgiving environment deep in the heart of South Westland.

"It is deeply disappointing that we have not been able to locate Mr Tornmarck despite the efforts."

Police remind anyone who may have been in the Karangarua Valley area and may have seen the solo hunter over the past two weeks to please contact Police.

Family have been advised and Police extends our sympathies to his family during this stressful time.