Council scoops two awards for its social housing

Wellington City Council’s social housing department, City Housing, recently won two awards at the New Zealand Institute of Architects (NZIA) regional awards for the refurbishment of the Kotuku Apartments in Kilbirnie.

The upgrade work on the 73 apartment units, which are home to 114 people, was part of the Council's 20-year, $400 million partnership with the Government to improve its social housing.

The project included upgrading bathrooms and kitchens, adding insulation and ventilation, and converting some studio flats into larger units to accommodate families.

City Housing scooped The NZIA Housing Award for Multi Units in the Wellington Region and a Resene Colour Award at last week’s event.

The judges called the work exemplary and praised the way the upgrading of the properties had resulted in a "community orientated outcome" and went on to describe the work as "a truly outstanding example of a little being made to go a long way in a critical housing sector".

Deputy Mayor and Housing portfolio leader Paul Eagle says good social housing is a high priority for the Council, and these awards acknowledge that.

"I’m delighted that the Council’s work refurbishing the Kotuku Apartments has won these awards. It’s recognition of the value that we as a Council place on high quality social housing - that it’s not just about more housing, but the right housing."

Winners at the local NZIA Architecture Awards level may be considered for further honours at a national level.