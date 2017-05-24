Menacing dog classification of Australian terrier overturned

Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 - 12:04

A Taupo District Council committee has overturned a decision to classify an Australia terrier as menacing, following an assessment by an animal behaviour expert.

The dog, Tilly Matilda, was given the classification due to her past behaviour during a dog on dog attack at the Taupo Markets.

The decision to overturn it was made at yesterday’s Fences, Roading, Reserves and Dogs Committee meeting after her owner, Denise Barnes engaged animal behaviour expert Dr Elsa Flint to assess Tilly Matilda.

The report said Tilly Matilda was generally indifferent toward other dogs. She appeared to be a "friendly little dog that appears to have been well socialised with people and other dogs". Dr Flint had not seen anything in Tilly’s behaviour during the assessment to suggest she should be classified as menacing.

Councillor and chairman Barry Hickling said the committee took its responsibilities regarding the Dog Control Act seriously, but the evidence strongly indicated Tilly Matilda was unlikely to be a threat.

"Since Tilly Matilda was first classified as menacing 18 months ago, Ms Barnes has proven to be an extremely responsible dog owner who has complied with all of our requests," Mr Hickling said. "While the safety of the community is paramount, we believe Tilly Matilda is not a threat and the risk to the public is minimal."