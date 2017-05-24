Picton and Waikawa sewerage upgrade gets underway

Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 - 12:30

A major investment in upgrading Picton and Waikawa’s infrastructure is continuing, with work beginning this week to reduce the amount of raw sewage being discharged into Picton Harbour during storms.

Contractors have begun the second and third stages of an upgrade to the town’s 85-year-old sewerage system, to greatly reduce the discharge of excess sewage into the harbour during storms, and to cater for future population growth.

Marlborough District Council Projects Engineer, Bruce Oliver, says the two stages - worth $19.45m - will service nearly 2,500 properties in Picton and Waikawa. Once completed, the only sewage expected to be discharged into the harbour would likely be during major flooding, Mr Oliver says.

The work is expected to take 12 months and includes replacing main sewerage pipes and pump stations between Dublin and Ranui Streets, and building a new bypass treatment facility to treat any excess sewage that can’t be processed at Picton’s Sewage Treatment Plant.

The Contractor will be working across multiple areas simultaneously to ensure work is completed within a year.

"Disruption to households should be minimal, and the contractors will be giving plenty of notice to residents of any work that is planned outside their properties," Mr Oliver says.

Construction work has been programmed to avoid impact on visitors in summer.

"The upgrade will lead to improved water quality and the local marine environment, and reduce public health risk," he says.

Mr Oliver says the work follows a $4.14m upgrade to Picton and Waikawa’s new water treatment plant at Speeds Road, which is now delivering cleaner and safer drinking water to the town.

"Council has invested significantly into upgrading Picton and Waikawa’s infrastructure, and this project will help to ensure the town’s services can manage future population growth," he says.