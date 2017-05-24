Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 - 12:48

Richard McNamara appointed to expanded fire role Marlborough’s Principal Rural Fire Officer Richard (Mac) McNamara has been appointed Regional Manager Rural for Tasman, Marlborough-Kaikoura, the West Coast, North Canterbury, Christchurch and South Canterbury. This is a new role in Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ).

FENZ is the new national fire organisation resulting from the merger of the country’s 40 rural and urban fire authorities.

Mayor of Marlborough John Leggett said he was delighted to hear of Mr. McNamara’s appointment.

"Marlborough has been very fortunate to retain someone of Mac’s experience and leadership skills. He has been a huge asset to our region over the last five years, through some testing times - two earthquakes and a number of serious fires."

His new role starts on 1 July. He will continue to live in Marlborough.

"I would like to congratulate Mac and wish him all the best in his new role, covering a much larger area of the South Island. Marlborough District Council and Marlborough Civil Defence look forward to continuing their great relationship with him and with the new fire authority."

In February this year Mr McNamara was aviation coordinator and then fire incident controller for the Ports Hills fires, near Christchurch.

He was previously Area Manager at Aoraki-Mt Cook National Park for the Department of Conservation. He is a former New Zealand rowing champion; his interests include multi-sport, rugby and outdoor pursuits.

The Council meeting of 18 May resolved to transfer Council’s fire plant and equipment to FENZ by 30 June.