Nominate an Upper Hutt group for a Wellington Community Award

Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 - 13:20

Help celebrate Upper Hutt’s community and volunteer groups. The 2017 Wellington Airport Community Awards nominations are now open, closing on 31 May.

Do you know of a community group doing great work and making a difference in our local community? Please consider nominating them for a Wellington Airport Community Award. Upper Hutt has many not-for-profit organisations who contribute significantly to the community. This is a chance for those who have benefited from these groups to celebrate and acknowledge the importance they play in making Upper Hutt a great place to live.

The awards are open to any not-for-profit group, club or organisation. Nominations can be made under five categories: Heritage and Environment; Health and Wellbeing; Arts and Culture; Sports and Leisure; and Education and Child/Youth Development. Groups are also encouraged to nominate themselves for an award.

All nominees will be invited to the Upper Hutt awards evening at Expressions Whirinaki Arts and Entertainment Centre on Thursday 3 August.

Each category winner receives $1,000 with category runners-up receiving $250. An additional $1,000 will be awarded to Upper Hutt’s supreme winner. Winners of each category also receive a short promotional video, to help raise awareness of their organisation, its services to the community, and to attract new volunteers. All category winners are invited to represent Upper Hutt at the regional Wellington Airport Community Awards in September.

2016 Category winners in Upper Hutt include Forest and Bird Upper Hutt, Pinestream Quilters, Heretaunga Rotary, City of Cadet Unit, Upper Hutt College Fencing Club, with Upper Hutt Community Rescue taking out the Supreme award. Upper Hutt Community Rescue went on to win the Health and Wellbeing Category at the Wellington Regional Awards.

"We were over the moon! It was confirmation that we were doing something good in the Community, it was unreal, we never thought we would win!" says Petronella Lazet-Polman of Pinestream Quilters-a category winner in last year’s awards.

Pinestream Quilters make beautiful quilts for organisations such as Te Omanga Hospice, Victim Support and Women’s Refuge and also regularly donate crib size quilts to the Hutt Hospital Neonatal Unit for babies receiving their special care.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to recognise our dedicated volunteers, and to thank them for their time and the hard work that they selflessly do for our community. Without them, there are so many services in Upper Hutt that would cease to exist," says Council’s Community Development Team Leader, Sue Colville. "It only takes 10 minutes to put through a nomination and the online process makes it so easy!"

For support to complete online applications, please contact Amber Moffitt on (04) 527 2793 or email amber.moffitt@uhcc.govt.nz. Nomination forms are available online at www.wellingtonairport.co.nz. Nominations close at 5.00 pm, 31 May 2017.