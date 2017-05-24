Wellington Hospital kitchen staff score 100 percent for food safety

Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 - 13:34

Wellington Regional Hospital kitchen staff are full of beans after scoring 100 percent in their latest food safety audit.

Run by Spotless, the kitchen is externally assessed by Quality Auditing Specialists Ltd each year.

The full-day audit covers food safety, record-keeping, hygiene and includes staff interviews. The smallest infraction - like an incomplete record - results in lost points.

"The audit is very stringent and complex, making it extremely difficult and rare to get 100 percent," said operations manager Carolyn Sellars.

"While we’ve come close before - including 98.5 percent last year - this is the first time we’ve reached 100 percent."

The team isn’t content to rest on their laurels, however, and are now looking at other ways to improve their service.

This includes enabling patients to order meals electronically through a tablet-based app, and looking at ways to update the inpatient menu.

Images: The kitchen staff at Wellington Regional Hospital are buzzing after scoring a coveted 100 percent in their latest food safety audit.