Bravery and great work recognised in top honours

Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 - 13:41

It was duty with a difference when seven police officers reported to Government House. They were there to be invested by the Governor General, Rt Hon Dame Patsy Reddy for their heroic actions in saving lives or for their initiatives and service to youth and the community.

At yesterday’s ceremony in Wellington, two Waikato police dog handlers, Senior Constable Blair Spalding and Constable Ben Turner, were presented with the New Zealand Bravery Decoration and Sergeant Chris McDowell, Counties Manukau Police the New Zealand Bravery Medal.

This followed an investiture ceremony in Auckland three weeks ago where Sergeant Ryan Lilleby, Counties Manukau, and Senior Constable Deane O’Connor (retired), Bay of Plenty, were presented with their New Zealand Bravery Medals.

Blair and Ben’s citation noted they acted with exceptional bravery in a situation of danger when they overpowered an armed gunman in a busy central Hamilton street, preventing risk to others. The officers, along with colleagues tried to stop the man from driving into the city. The offender fled his van in a supermarket carpark and attempted to take at gunpoint an elderly woman’s car. During the struggle to overpower the offender his loaded shotgun went off, causing pellet wounds to Blair and the offender.

Chris and Ryan responded to a family violence incident in Papatoetoe where a man armed with knives threatened a woman and threatened to harm himself. Appeals to drop the knives were ignored and the officers tried a range of tactical options without success.

The man charged the officers and tried to stab Chris before he could be overpowered and handcuffed.

Deane was the first police officer on the scene of a fatal road crash in Tauranga. A vehicle hit a van on a bridge, plunging the van into the river. Tragically the van driver died but the passenger managed to escape but was struggling in the water. Deane jumped into the icy cold water, swam out and towed the man for 40 minutes to safety. Both were treated for hypothermia.

Two Eastern District police officers, Sergeant Su Robinson and Senior Constable Sue Guy were also at Government House Wellington yesterday to be invested as Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM). The Hawke’s Bay officers were recognised in the New Year Honours List for their work in youth and prevention programmes aimed at youth. Su and Sue devised and implemented Wahine Toa, a supportive holistic programme aimed at improving the wellbeing, education, safety and self esteem of young women who are abuse victims.

They’ve also been involved in a range of other youth and prevention related initiatives.

Commissioner Mike Bush MNZM says the Investitures are a very proud moment for the recipients, their families and for police.