Former mayor honoured

Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 - 15:25

A full Hutt City Council meeting last night approved the naming of a street after former Lower Hutt Mayor Glen Evans.

Mr Evans was Mayor from 1986 to 1995, serving three terms. He died on 24 August 2016 and was survived by his wife Barbara and three sons. A lawyer by profession, he practiced law until he was elected mayor in 1986.

With a deep understanding and concern about Lower Hutt’s vulnerability to flooding, his legacies include major flood protection works, such as the Ewan Floodway Scheme and the new Ewan Bridge, as well as the building of the ring-road system.

Mr Evans oversaw the amalgamation of Lower Hutt with Eastbourne, Petone and Wainuiomata to form Hutt City Council in 1989. He was an elected member of the Greater Wellington Regional Council for 12 years, served on the Stokes Valley Licensing Trust and was central to getting the Stokes Valley Pool built.

Hutt City Council Mayor Ray Wallace said Mr Evans dedication to the city, combined with a sharp intellect and foresight, made him one of Lower Hutt’s most valuable and committed champions.

Hutt City Council Deputy Mayor David Bassett said: "Glen’s contribution to Lower Hutt cannot be overstated. His sense of responsibility and duty to the people of Lower Hutt can be illustrated by his years of hard work to make the city more secure from flooding - projects that were not glamourous but were and are crucial to our residents and businesses’ safety and wellbeing."

A private street, off Laura Fergusson Drive, will become known as Glen Evans Crescent.