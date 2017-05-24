Gisborne and East Coast marae aim for Para Kore Zero Waste

Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 - 15:26

"It’s exciting to bring the Para Kore kaupapa of Zero Waste to marae, kohanga reo, kura and community groups in Gisborne and on the East Coast" says newly appointed kaiÄrahi (waste advisor) Pania Ruakere.

Pine Campbell will deliver the Para Kore programme on the Coast while Pania Ruakere will focus on the wider Gisborne / TÅ«ranga area.

"People of TÅ«ranga are caring, passionate and resourceful and blessed with a beautiful environment to care for. It is good to see lots of locals, especially young people, concerned about the state of their lands and waters so the future is in good hands. Para Kore reflects our passion for Ranginui and PapatÅ«Änuku" says Pania.

Pine Campbell, who has worked as a Te Reo MÄori teacher and on waste minimsation for many years in the Waikato, is stoked to be able to combine language revitalisation and looking after the environment for his people on the Coast.

"There are already over 170 marae across Aotearoa participating in the Para Kore programme. Our goal is that by 2020, all marae are working towards Zero Waste. We can provide free resources such as recycling crates, compost bins and worm farms to help with waste minimisation. Furthermore, we have developed really cool educational resources to help young and old learn about how we can make a difference" says Pine Campbell.

"We all know that the earth’s resources are finite. We have a responsibility not to leave a mess behind for future generations to clean up. I look forward to sharing the Para Kore kaupapa with our community. Please call me on 027 4519589 or email me on turanga.parakore@gmail.com to find out more or arrange a hui" says Pania Ruakere.

"I am here to support our hapÅ« and whÄnau, so call me on 027 4792446 or send an email to tetairawhiti@parakore.maori.nz and we will have a kÅrero" concludes Pine Campbell.