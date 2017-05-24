Proposed closure of ACC call centres 'disappointing' - PSA

Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 - 15:31

PSA members are surprised and disappointed at the Accident Compensation Corporation’s proposals to close two call centres in Auckland and Wellington.

27 PSA members may be affected if the Corporation follows through on its plans, and some may lose their jobs.

PSA members say they are not convinced there is a business case for the proposals - other than cost-cutting.

PSA Assistant National Secretary Jeff Osborne says consultation on the proposals is under way, and the PSA will prepare a submission.

"Our members tell us the service they offer to clients cannot be improved by closing half the call centres - on the contrary, it may well suffer," Mr Osborne says.

"Our members at ACC’s call centres have spent the past two years working to improve the service they offer.

"We would encourage ACC to pay close attention to the concerns of front-line staff, as they are best placed to report on how the proposals will impact the corporation’s clients."