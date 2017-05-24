Transport changes coming to Frankton

Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 - 15:38

Big changes are coming to Frankton that will see major improvements to traffic and congestion issues, with a number of projects set to launch in the next month.

- Hawthorne Drive stage one to open

- Removal of parking from SH6

- Airport Park and Ride facility to open

- Stage one of BP Roundabout upgrade almost complete

Hawthorne Drive link stage one

On Thursday 22 June, the initial Glenda Drive to Frankton section of Hawthorne Drive will open to traffic. The stage one link will provide a temporary link from SH6, down Glenda Drive and through to Remarkables Park.

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult sees the opening of this link as a major milestone in the Hawthorne Drive Project and expects it to have a significant impact on traffic issues in and around Frankton and the BP Roundabout.

"This link will make a huge difference to the traffic issues that so often affect Frankton over winter and it is part of a wider project of works aimed at alleviating congestion around the area, including parking changes, and a vastly improved public transport system."

"Council is focussed on making a real impact on traffic and transport issues for Queenstown, and we’ve had fantastic buy-in from our partners at the New Zealand Transport Agency, Queenstown Airport, and the Otago Regional Council - it’s great to be able to see positive changes that can happen with a collaborative, ‘can-do’ approach."

The stage one link will operate until construction of Hawthorne Drive is complete in December. It is being opened to take winter traffic pressure off the BP Roundabout and will be a temporary link - it will have a 30km speed limit.

State Highway 6 roadside parking

In conjunction with the opening of stage one of the Hawthorne Drive link, the NZ Transport Agency is consulting this week on a proposal to remove all parking on State Highway 6 between the Shotover Bridge and Kawarau Falls Bridge.

Southern Business Unit Manager Ian Duncan says, "Parking on this route especially near Queenstown Airport, is a growing concern, with parked vehicles creating a potential safety risk on this increasingly busy highway. Having upwards of 150 vehicles a day parked along the highway also creates a negative impression of Queenstown as a world class visitor destination."

Once this consultation is complete the Transport Agency will look to delegate authority over this to QLDC, who will enforce a no parking restriction along this part of the State Highway.

To ensure the removal of roadside parking on SH6 doesn’t shift this parking issue into residential areas, changes will be recommended to Council addressing on-street parking in the Frankton area. This largely consists of extending 48hour maximum stay restrictions across residential Frankton, which will apply from SH6 to the Frankton lakefront. This will enable residents and their visitors to continue parking outside their homes for a couple of days, while discouraging others from leaving their vehicles there.

Given the proposed extra parking restrictions, it is recommended that a dedicated parking enforcement officer be provided for the Frankton area to ensure both the new restrictions and existing restrictions are actively enforced.

Airport Park and Ride facility

At the same time as the Hawthorne Drive link opens an airport Park and Ride facility will come into service. This has been developed in partnership between QLDC and Queenstown Airport and will ensure airport users have a long term parking option available to them after the removal of parking from SH6.

Located on Brookes Road behind Mitre 10 Mega, the carpark will provide airport parking for 150 vehicles with paid parking on site and a free shuttle to and from the airport. Shuttle timetables and introductory pricing will be launched shortly.

Queenstown Airport Chief Executive Colin Keel said that the facility would add a significant number of spaces to the airport’s existing car parking capacity and provide a safe, affordable and convenient service for locals and visitors.

"Park and Ride is aimed at our local and regional communities, particularly those travellers who are parking for two or more days or who are looking for a lower cost option to terminal car parking," said Colin.

An additional 150 car parks in the 300-space Park and Ride facility will be used to cater for Glenda Drive businesses affected by the Glenda Drive/Hawthorne Drive road construction. On-street parking will be removed from Glenda Drive before the Hawthorne Drive link opens in June in order to clear the roadway for heavier traffic flows.

BP Roundabout upgrade

Further to this, the NZ Transport Agency is considering a strategy to improve the section of the current State Highway network between 5 Mile (Grant Rd) and the new Kawarau Bridge, including an immediate upgrade to the junction of SH6 and SH6A (the BP roundabout) to help reduce congestion. Stage one of the project has already begun and is due to be finished by the end of winter.