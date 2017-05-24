Two-day closure for Hamilton City Libraries technology upgrade

Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 - 15:45

All Hamilton City Libraries will close for two days next month while the software system that helps the staff to manage the libraries is upgraded.

The closure will take place on Tuesday 13 and Wednesday 14 June.

Amanda Hawkes, Hamilton City Libraries’ Digital Manager, says the roll-out of the new library management system, Kotui, is a significant project for the libraries service, and the work can’t be undertaken while the libraries are open for business.

The library’s catalogue and eResources will also be unavailable over the two days.

"Because this is a digital systems upgrade, we need to transfer information and material from our existing system to Kotui," Ms Hawkes says. "The most efficient way for us to do this, and run tests on the new system, is when our libraries are closed."

Ms Hawkes says the libraries staff members understand the closure may inconvenience customers, but the upgrade is essential and the closure represents a tiny percentage of the annual opening hours for the libraries.

She says the introduction of Kotui won’t change what customers pay for loan items, but the new system will modernise staff and customer access to information on the library’s catalogue.

"When they look online for items from our collection, our customers will see more information available and have a better user experience," she says.

A mobile phone app for customers will also be rolled out as part of the project.

Customers needing to return items they have borrowed on the two closure dates in June can do so by using the after-hours boxes at the suburban libraries.