New community funding strategy for city

Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 - 15:50

A significant change to the way Hutt City Council allocates funding was approved at a Council meeting last night (23 May).

Following community feedback in 2016, a new Community Funding Strategy was developed and presented to Council’s Community Services Committee meeting earlier in the month. The new funding strategy targets funding to those who need it most. It is also intended to improve the clarity and simplicity of the funding process for applicants.

Two funding streams will be implemented over three years. A "Kakano" or seed fund will provide funding for new ideas and ‘give-it-a-go’ projects. A "Mahia Atu" fund (Make it Happen) is for community initiatives already up and running that meet a city vision of making a meaningful difference to address inequality and make Hutt City a great place to live, work and play.

The Mahia Atu fund is capable of funding successful initiatives for one or two years and can also provide three to five year funding for a small number of agencies, if outstanding results are demonstrated. The new funding proposal influences $715,000 of annual community funding. Not included in this review are the Small Events Fund, Arts and Culture and Marae funding.

Chairperson of the Community Services Committee Cr Glenda Barratt said, "It is a step forward into a visionary new future where funding is targeted to keep pace with evolving community needs. It will be reviewed on a regular basis and I am sure will show that this is the correct decision."

An operational roll out will be developed by the Community Services Team within Hutt City Council in coming weeks.