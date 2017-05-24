Freemasons Scholarships awarded to Waikato students

Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 - 15:59

Four University of Waikato students have been awarded scholarships totalling $28,000 in the latest round of Freemasons scholarships. The scholarships were awarded in the Legislative Council Chamber at Parliament on Wednesday 10 April.

Rebecca’s Master of Science research is being carried out in partnership with the University and AgResearch, and looks at ryegrass root structure and the competition for soil phosphate between ryegrass and white clover.

The programme is now in its 39 year and is the largest privately funded programme in New Zealand. During this time it has awarded 1134 of the country’s top students more than $5 million in university and postgraduate scholarships.