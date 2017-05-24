Gypsy Day preparations bring reminder to reduce effluent spillage

Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 - 16:05

The Otago Regional Council (ORC) is reminding farmers to stand stock overnight as sharemilkers prepare for the annual Gypsy Day transfer of animals between farms.

ORC director environmental monitoring and operations Scott MacLean said dairy farmers, sharemilkers, and transport operators need to take joint responsibility to keep the roads clean and waterways healthy between now and mid-June when stock transport intensifies due to Gypsy Day farm changeovers and winter grazing.

"When effluent spills on roads from trucks carting the stock it creates a potential hazard for motorists, and if the effluent travels further into waterways it can harm water quality," Mr MacLean said.

"Preventing these incidents is straightforward. Farmers should stand stock off green feed overnight before they are moved, and we urge them to keep animals well away from waterways during the move."

"Truck drivers can help by making sure their effluent storage tanks are emptied before re-loading their trucks with stock, and by regularly using any of the seven effluent disposal sites around Otago," Mr MacLean said.

Six sites are located along State Highway 1 between Oamaru and Clinton, with another at Raes Junction.