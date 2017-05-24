Search for wanted man continues in Bay of Plenty

Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 - 16:11

Bay of Plenty Police will continue to maintain a high profile presence in the Mangakino and Whakamaru areas this afternoon as the search continues for a man who was involved in a petrol station drive-off using a stolen vehicle in Tokoroa this morning.

The Armed Offenders Squad, dog units and Eagle helicopter are all involved in the search.

The priority for police is to ensure public safety, and our staff are talking to local residents and shop owners as the search continues.

Police are also liaising with local mayors and Iwi.

Extra police patrols will also be working in the area throughout the night.

Police know the identity of the individual involved, who is wanted on a range of serious offences.

Police are also considering the possibility that he is no longer in the immediate area, however this will not be confirmed until a thorough search has been concluded.

We urge the community to remain vigilant at this time and do not approach the man if you see him.

Do not give strangers lifts if they are hitch-hiking, and report any suspicious activity to police.