LGNZ Freshwater Symposium to tackle major issue

Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 - 16:14

Local Government New Zealand is holding its first Freshwater Symposium next week.

The two day symposium will look at the strategic issues for freshwater management in New Zealand with a particular focus on water quality, quantity and funding and how we get the right outcomes for communities.

The symposium will include a key note speech from Austin-based Professor David Maidment, a specialist in environment and water resources engineering from the Center for Research in Water Resources, at the University of Texas.

A range of other speakers from across local and central government, iwi, the science community, the primary sector and environmental NGOS will canvas a range of questions, including what do increased water standards mean for communities and how local government is meeting the challenges around freshwater. We are very pleased that Sir Peter Gluckman will give an address.

LGNZ President Lawrence Yule says the symposium will seek to discuss many of the major issues around freshwater for New Zealand, local government and its communities.

"We need a robust conversation about the quality and quantity of our water resources and we hope this event will lead to a broader dialogue about what we want for our water and how we get there," Mr Yule says.

The Symposium will be held at the Mac’s Function Centre in Wellington from 1pm, Monday 29 May to 3pm, Tuesday 30 May.