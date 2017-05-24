Identity of man being sought in Bay of Plenty

Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 - 17:11

Police have released the identity of the man being sought in relation to this morning's petrol drive-off in Tokoroa and subsequent search.

He is Te Morehu Enoka, aged 27.

Enoka has active warrants to arrest, and is believed to be in possesion of a firearm.

The public is warned not to approach him and to contact police immediately on 111 if he is seen.