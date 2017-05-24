Negative result returned, chlorination continues

Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 - 18:13

Napier City Council has today been returned a negative laboratory test for e.coli - showing that no e.coli was found in any sampling taken across Napier’s water network yesterday.

While this is a very encouraging result, NCC needs three of these negative tests in a row in order to be considered clear, after receiving a positive result at one of its sites - at Park Island - taken on Monday and returned to Council yesterday.

Chlorination commenced this morning as a precaution, and will continue for a short period of time - probably around two to three weeks - depending on future results.

"We are taking an ultra-conservative view," explains Mayor Bill Dalton, "as well as using this opportunity to flush the entire city network with chlorine. We will continue to work closely with the DHB and drinking water assessors during this period."

Napier City Council switched from standard "presence" testing, which can only return either a positive or a negative result, to a more sophisticated test in March. This enumerated test gives an e.coli measurement, if e.coli is found. Yesterday’s test result was at a level of 1, with 10 being the minimum at which a boil water notice is activated.

However with today’s negative result, Mayor Dalton is reminding residents again that they do not need to boil or treat their water. "Your water is safe to drink," he says. "We have a committed team working 24/7 to ensure that testing remains rigorous and that our chlorine dosing continues, with a view to completely clearing our system of anything that could be causing our transgressions."

All of Napier, with the exception of Otatara and Puketapu, is being chlorinated. That means that the smell or taste of chlorine may be detectable in the water in Taradale, Bayview and the central suburbs of Napier from today onwards.

A chlorine-free tap is likely to be installed by the end of the day tomorrow (Thursday) and the public will be alerted to this as soon as possible. Frequently asked questions are available on Napier City Council’s website here: http://www.napier.govt.nz/our-council/news/latest-news/article/712