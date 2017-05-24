UCOL supports Pink Ribbon breakfast

Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 - 17:50

The Universal College of Learning (UCOL) in Wairarapa opened its doors to raise money and awareness in support of the Pink Ribbon breakfast initiative.

The breakfast was hosted at UCOL with Chef Lecturer Kiri McDonald cooking up more than the usual brekky. Twenty-two women from the local Wairarapa Womens Business network enjoyed the opportunity to network, share ideas and eat the most important meal of the day. It was an opportunity to come together and raise awareness of women’s health issues. According to the Ministry of Health, breast cancer is New Zealand’s third most common cancer accounting for more than 600 deaths a year.

"We saw this as an opportunity to connect, inspire and support women," said Wairarapa Campus Manager, Maria McKenzie.

"We have amazing facilities and expert lecturers so why not use this as a way to connect our community and do something good that’ll really make a difference in the lives of others."

The breakfast raised $655.00 which was well over the target of $400.00, with more donations expected to come in. Overall UCOL as a whole has raised over $1,500 and rising towards the Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand by hosting Pink Ribbon Breakfasts across its campuses.

It’s not too late to donate. If you’d like to support the cause donations are still being taken by visiting pinkribbonbreakfast.co.nz search ‘UCOL’.