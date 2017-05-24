NZ lifeguards first to see their big-screen counterparts

Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 - 20:45

The first screening of the new Baywatch movie will host more than 500 sets of critical eyes at Sylvia Park tonight.

The premiere at HOYTS in Mt Wellington will be the first fundraiser for the Lifesavers Foundation, raising money for surf life saving in the Northern Region. And in a moment of "art imitating life", lifeguards from throughout the Region will be on hand to enjoy a well-earned night at the movies and to critique their American counterparts.

SLSNR Chief Executive Matt Williams says the movie was a "natural" for the organisation’s fundraiser and was thankful for the generous support from Paramount Pictures and HOYTS in enabling the lifeguards to get the first viewing. "It’s about our world, and it’ll make a nice change for our volunteers and professional lifeguards to sit back and watch someone else doing the rescues and attending to the emergencies on the beach."

Williams says the Region’s lifeguards had just come through another challenging summer and autumn and were looking forward to taking "a small breather" tonight. "There’s not a lot of time for relaxation - planning and training for the upcoming season is already well underway.

"But this is a rare opportunity to mingle with colleagues from different parts of the Region, enjoy the entertainment, see how the world portrays us, and share stories."

Not that the service can totally afford to relax. Williams says his guards remain on call for emergency services that require their skills and had a call-out to an incident at Muriwai beach as recently as Monday night.

The Lifesavers Foundation receives a portion of each ticket price and that money would go towards the ongoing financial sustainability of surf life saving in the Northern Region, says Williams.