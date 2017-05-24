Four Lotto players cash up $250,000

Wednesday, 24 May, 2017 - 22:01

Four lucky Lotto players from Papamoa, Waikato, New Plymouth and the Manawatu region have good reason to shout the work lunch tomorrow after each winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at My Pharmacy Papamoa Plaza in Papamoa, Westown Lotto in New Plymouth and on MyLotto to players from Waikato and the Manawatu region.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $27 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four also rolled over and will be $600,000 on Saturday.

Lotto funding helps support the important work of organisations like Youthline. Youthline provides young people with the tools and information they need to get help and access support when they need it the most.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.