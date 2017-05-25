Man arrested following Whakamaru incident

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 07:41

The 27-year-old Te Puke man who was being sought yesterday in the wider Whakamaru, Mangakino and Kinleith areas, was located late last night.

Police were called to a Rotorua address at approximately 11pm and the man was arrested without incident.

He is set to appear in Rotorua District Court today charged with 23 offences.

These include the aggravated robbery of the Paengaroa Liquor Store on 14th May 2017 in Western Bay of Plenty, using a firearm against a Police officer, arson, burglary, theft and driving charges.

Police are grateful to members of the public for their vigilance and assistance as staff worked to locate this offender.

Police are continuing to make enquires to identify the other four people involved in the Paengaroa aggravated robbery and urge any members of the public with information to make contact with the Tauranga Police on 07 577 4300.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.